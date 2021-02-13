Boys basketball celebrates senior night with win

LCHS seniors (from left) Drew Allison, Brian Cunane, Chandler Pulley, head coach Michael Parker, Gus Faulkner, team manager JoJo Allison and Jacob Emmett celebrate a big win on Senior Night. The senior class was sent out with a 68-48 win and now prepare for a chance to go to the state tournament with a win in the first round of the region tournament on Thursday against North Hall.