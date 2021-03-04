Baseball team looks for consistency after two-game split

Hayden Cleland flexes for his teammates after sliding in safe for a RBI triple during Lumpkin’s first game of the day against Pickens County. Cleland performed well both on the mound and at the plate. The Lumpkin County High School baseball team split a two game event at Pickens County High School on Saturday, winning the first game 10-6 over Pickens before falling to Wheeler High School 11-3 in… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.