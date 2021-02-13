Wrestling team sends nine individuals to State

The LCHS wrestling team managed to punch nine tickets to the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Tournament. The team sent nine qualified wrestlers and two alternates to compete in Macon each having the chance to cement their legacy in wrestling history as a state champion.
Immediately following the disappointment of not making the Team Duals State Tournament, LCHS Wrestling head coach Sean Hage responded optimistically, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if his whole…
