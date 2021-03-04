Lumpkin girls soccer earns back-to-back wins

Jessica Ramirez looks to retain possession and advance the ball past midfield. Ramirez and the rest of the Indians’ defense held on for its second clean sheet in a row, winning 3-0 on Friday after a 9-0 win one day earlier.

