Girls soccer displays dominance over Chestatee

The Lumpkin County High School girls soccer team took down Chestatee High School in dominating fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 9, ending the game early with a 10-0 mercy rule victory.

The Indians struggled in their attack at first, as the Chestatee defense sat back defensively in hopes of blocking Lumpkin striker Nicole Limehouse.

Eventually the Indians were able to break through and find Limehouse, resulting in back-to-back-to-back goals from the striker.

The Indians made some adjustments, taking advantage of the defense’s strategy of sitting back and started taking some long distance shots, allowing Lumpkin to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Defensively, the speed and skill of senior center back Cassidy Fuller helped hold the clean sheet in place, helping the Indians to a 10-0 mercy rule win.

Information compiled by intern Esteban Ramirez.