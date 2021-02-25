Girls basketball wins Region Championship

For the first time in 30 years, the Lumpkin County High School Girls Varsity Basketball team claimed a Region Tournament Championship with its win over Gilmer County on Feb. 16. Now the team is preparing for a run through the gauntlet in hopes of claiming a State Championship.

When the LCHS girls basketball team laces up its matching, purple-based Nike Kyrie 6’s before their State Playoff matchups, its two seniors will do so in a very particular way. “Left sock, right sock…