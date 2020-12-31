Girls basketball wins 3 straight at Kelly King Classic

Mary Mullinax puts up a shot from the low post in the the girls’ opening game of the Kelly King Holiday Classic. Mullinax scored a season-high 13 points against Fannin in the team’s first game of the tournament on Monday, December 21.

Facing some of the toughest teams in the state, the Lumpkin County High School girls basketball team won three straight games in the Dahlonega-hosted Kelly King Holiday Classic and are headed into…