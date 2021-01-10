COVID precautions cause basketball scheduling problems
As the impacts of COVID-19 touches every part of our lives, high school basketball has not been spared, leaving pregame introductions, as well as the games that follow in jeopardy of being postponed or cancelled.
“Frustrating” and “challenging” are some of the first words that Lumpkin County basketball coaches used when asked to describe the strange and unusual nature of the 2020-2021 high school basketball…
