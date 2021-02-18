Boys soccer is ready to make a memorable season

-
Senior leader Dylan Bodney is excited for one last ride with his friends this season as the 2021 boys soccer season gets underway. “Knowing that it can stop at anytime, due to Coronavirus, I think I see everyone giving it their all,” Bodney said. “All 11 of us out there giving it 100 percent. You can’t ask for anything more...It’s going to be a good year and I hope it doesn’t end early.”
“Leave a Legacy”
That’s LCHS boys soccer head coach Bill Madigan’s charge to the 10 seniors on his team.
“Going in, we’re very senior heavy. We have 10 seniors and that’s unique in itself,” Madigan…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.