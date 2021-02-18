Boys soccer is ready to make a memorable season

Senior leader Dylan Bodney is excited for one last ride with his friends this season as the 2021 boys soccer season gets underway. “Knowing that it can stop at anytime, due to Coronavirus, I think I see everyone giving it their all,” Bodney said. “All 11 of us out there giving it 100 percent. You can’t ask for anything more...It’s going to be a good year and I hope it doesn’t end early.”