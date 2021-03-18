Boys soccer breaks through for first win of the season

The Lumpkin County High School Varsity Boys Soccer team lines up to take the field against North Hall on Friday. Led by freshman Brauner Boegner (left) in goal, the Indians kept the clean sheet against the Trojans, holding on for a 1-0 win.

Scoring chance after scoring chance went by for the Indians with no score. Knowing the importance of the game, a frustrated Ben Orton yelled out from the backline. “This is our season!” he shouted…