Boys basketball bounces back with win over Flowery Branch

Senior point guard Gus Faulkner drives past a defender during Lumpkin’s game against Flowery Branch on Friday, Jan. 15. Faulkner led the scoring in both games last week, scoring 26 points in Tuesday’s loss to White County followed by a 22-point performance in the team’s win against Flowery Branch.

In the game of basketball, you hardly ever get a moment to slow down and reflect. Especially with Michael Parker’s fast-paced style of play. But as the final minutes of the LCHS boys basketball game…