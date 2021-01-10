Basketball teams return to action after holidays

The LCHS girls basketball team starting five hype each other up before the start of a game. The Indians won in commanding fashion on Saturday, beating Lakeview Academy by 64 points. After a nine-day break from the action for the Christmas and New Years holidays, the LCHS basketball teams were back on the court Saturday, Jan. 2, with both boys and girls teams hosting Lakeview… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.