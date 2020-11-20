Body

Susan Lillian Morro was born in Fall River Massachusetts in 1959. She lived in Keansburgh NJ, where she earned her LPN. Later she moved to Cleveland Ga. and worked in surrounding hospitals and nursing homes giving care to those in need. She loved the healthcare field and loved being a nurse. Susan loved music and her family.

Ms Morro is survived by her mother Roberta Richards who lives in Florida, her brother William Dawson of North Carolina, son Anthony Dante’ Estrella and his wife Jessica, daughter Melissa Monschke of San Saba Texas, grandchildren; Taylor Elliott, Julie Marmarosa, Dawson Estrella, Sara Marmarosa, Brooklyn Rain, Estrella Olivia, Marmarosa Sofia Marmarosa, and Parker Ferguson, Ashley Rose Monschke, Dylan Morro, and Ryan Monschke, step mother Elke Snyder (Walt), great aunt Mildred Estrella of Cleveland Georgia, nieces and nephews; Lisa Wright, Lynn Crawford, Laura Lewallen, Misti Noack and Joshua Dawson and her boyfriend Lowe Lowell Bizzell of Dahlonega Georgia. Other relatives also survive.

Services were held on November 13, 2020 at Dahlonega Funeral Home.

