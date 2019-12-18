Body

Marcus Brannon “Marc” Sullens, age 64, of Gainesville passed away Monday at the New Horizon West Nursing Home.

Mr. Sullens was born March 6, 1955 in Lumpkin County to the late Wilkes and Pearl Brackett Sullens. Marc lived most of his life in Hall County and he loved to ride the Gainesville Connection Bus and was of the Holiness faith.

Survivors include sons, Heath Sullens and Bobby Sullens both of Kentucky; friend, Shane Thompson, several grandchildren, and a number of other relatives also survive.

Funeral services were held December 12, 2019 at the Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel.

