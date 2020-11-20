Body

Loyce Brown, 87, of Dahlonega, Ga. passed away November, 9, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was married to Joseph Brown, her long-time sweetheart, recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. Loyce was mother to five children, grandmother to six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and deeply loved by them all. Her home was always full and she reveled in it.

Loyce was a quiet leader in the Dahlonega community credited, along with her husband, in helping to revive Habitat For Humanity in Lumpkin County, serving on Habitat’s board from 1991 until 2003. She tirelessly volunteered at Chestatee Regional Hospital Auxilary, serving as president for six years. Loyce spent 16 years on the board of White Christmas, helping to provide for the less fortunate children in White County. She was a charter member of the Holly Theater and an active member of the Red Cross in North Georgia for 16 years. She was also involved in the start of NOA, the local shelter program for victims of domestic violence, working many hours with them.

Loyce was a long-time member of Saint Luke’s Catholic Church. She was truly a strong woman of God and her profound faith guided her throughout every aspect of her life and in everything she did. She always spoke her truth, even if you didn’t want to hear it, and ultimately made everyone around her the better for it.

She loved the birds in her backyard, feeding them without fail each and every day. She loved her plants and flowers throughout her yard watering and tending them with care. And if ever she went missing, you could usually find her out sweeping the driveway because that’s just what she did.

Loyce was a fierce, strong, loving woman who never met a stranger; a person who you were proud to call wife, mom, grandma, friend, confidant. So many titles she held in her lifetime. So many lives she enriched throughout her life. So greatly missed she will be.

You are finally home, sweet lady. Rest well, now. You deserve your heavenly blessings.