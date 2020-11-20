Body

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home announces that Amanda “Paige” Mitcham, age 32, of Dahlonega passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020.

Paige was born on April 29, 1988 in Upper Heyford, England to Lon Roderick and Cathy Chambers. She was currently furthering her education to become a Healthcare Administrator.

In addition to being remembered as a determined and studious student, she will also be remembered as a person who was always fun to be around and had an amazing sense of humor. She never missed an opportunity to dance to one of her favorite songs, and her idea of a “perfect night” was as simple as being at home with her husband and kids having a movie night. Paige always made the holidays extra special for everyone, but especially for her kids. She had a way of weaving her love into homemade arts and crafts that would leave you amazed. Above all, she will be remembered as a loyal wife and a sensational mother who always put her family first.

Paige is survived by her loving husband, Josh Mitcham; children, Alison Eve Mitcham and Joshua Landen Mitcham; mother, Cathy Chambers; father, Lon Roderick; and “Bonus Mom” Norma Keller, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather and her paternal grandmother.

It was Mrs. Mitcham's wishes to be cremated. A private family service was held at Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home to honor Paige and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

To share a memory of Paige or to send a condolence with the family, please visit andersonunderwood.com

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega, 2068 Hwy. 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533.