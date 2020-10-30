Vets battle rabies and raise 4-H funds

Lumpkin County 4-H is putting on a fundraiser with help from VCA Chestatee Animal Hospital, this Saturday, Oct. 31, as they host a Rabies Clinic at the middle school. Pictured (from left) VCA Chestatee Animal Hospital's Michaela Letson, Melissa Jordan, Kevin Liszak and Ashley the cat, along with Chesley Davis of Lumpkin County 4-H.
Lumpkin County 4-H and VCA Chestatee Animal Hospital are teaming up to stop the spread.
Of rabies, that is.
Volunteers from VCA Chestatee Animal Hospital and Lumpkin County 4-H will be hosting a…
