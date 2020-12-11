Rainbow Children's Home celebrates 20 years of service

Body

In the 20 years Rainbow Children’s Home has existed, its mission has not changed. That mission is to provide a safe haven, a place where children who have been removed from their home due to neglect, and often abuse, and those who find themselves in state care can heal, grow and be safe.

“We create a stable atmosphere for our residents, a place where they can feel safe,” said RCH’s Executive Director Melinda Frausto. “We provide hope, and an opportunity to become successful.”

Though the mission has not changed, the focus has.

In 1998, when the Home was just a dream of a DFACS (Department of Family and Children’s Services) case worker and concerned community members, the aim was keeping sibling groups together. At that time Lumpkin County had few foster homes, and brothers and sisters often had to be sent to different homes, or even out of the area to a group home.

Two years later, and thanks to a generous community and then-sole-commissioner Charlie Ridley, who provided a building to house a facility, that dream became a reality. During that time a board of directors was formed; money was raised to make needed repairs and state-mandated alterations on the home; and furnish it. With those things accomplished RCH became a 501c3, and the home was licensed by the state.

Shortly after licensing RCH’s executive director left and Frausto took on the role she still fills today.

A CALLING

It wasn’t an easy role at that time. There were constant financial challenges. The per diem provided by the state was not sufficient to pay the expenses of a child in care. Frequent fund raisers and raffle baskets somehow kept the shelter from closing its doors.

The state finally raised the per diem it paid for residents, just in time for the number of residents to drop. DFACS had recruited a number of foster families during the interim, and the need for RCH was not as critical in the county as previously.

Frausto stayed, despite the uncertain tough times, because, she said she felt it was her “purpose; my calling.”

For RCH to remain available to local DFACS and true to its mission, the decision was made to accept girls only, and open up its doors to other counties, although preference was given to Lumpkin County residents, and still is to this day.

It took time, but the home now has board members and support from those counties, and has remained true to its mission.

Another change that took place over the years has been the age of children needing a facility such as RCH. DFACS has little problem finding foster homes for young children. But those 12-17 are harder to place—especially if they exhibit symptoms of childhood trauma. Those are the young ladies now served by RCH.

“DFACS does its best to place these girls with relatives or foster families, but unfortunately that’s not always possible,” Frausto said. “And even when they can, it’s not always successful. Many need a higher level of care than what a grandparent or other relative or foster family can provide.”

It’s a tough job, but part of the reason RCH succeeds is Frausto, said board member Manny Carvalho.

RCH’S HEART

“The soul of the home is Executive Director Melinda Frausto,” said Carvalho. “She has a feeling in her heart for these girls and is so dedicated. And she’s got business savvy enough to make it work.”

Frausto said she feels she’s supposed to be there.

“From the first day I learned of Rainbow Children’s Home I felt God guiding me to work with the abused and neglected children,” she said. “We try to heal their wounds through counseling, preparing them for the future through education and training and connecting them with a great sense of hope through spiritual guidance.”

RCH provides counseling through Avita, private providers and agencies like GA Hope, as well as specialized counseling for victims of sexual abuse with the Children’s Center for Hope and Healing.

But more than counseling takes place at RCH.

“Mentoring is our most valuable program. We pair one-to-one with community volunteers,” Frausto said.

This program is currently suspended due to COVID.

“We can’t accept in-home volunteers now, but have had ladies drop off craft kits to the girls. We are also branching out to do online activities like yoga, game night and karaoke. We always need volunteers to help teach independent living skills—on line for now,” Frausto said.

GETTING BY

Another valuable tool RCH uses to increase future success for the girls is teaching independent living skills.

“This is a huge part of what we do,” Frausto said, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor and holds a Doctorate Degree in psychology. “It prepares the girls for a better future after foster care.”

Everything from meal planning to budgeting is taught and practiced in the home as the importance of healthy personal relationships is stressed and discussed.

The home also works with the girls to plan for career and postsecondary education, and the basics of employment and legal issues.

Working with the girls, Frausto said, is the best thing about her job. “The most important thing I’ve learned from these kids is that no matter what age, or circumstance, we all want to be loved and accepted,” she said. “Every time we have a new admission I’m blessed with another opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child,” she said.

Frausto is not the only one who has the chance to influence the lives of RCH’s residents.

HELP FROM FRIENDS

Residents are also cared for by a team of professionals called Residential Specialists. They help with everything from preparing meals to helping with homework.

“Being a residential specialist requires a lot of patience, love, compassion and discipline,” Frausto said. “It’s not always easy.”

Some of these residents have had to be a “mom” to younger siblings, or even their own parent if that parent abused alcohol or drugs. Some grew up with no structure in the home. Some, sadly, have never felt loved.

“Gaining their trust takes time, patience, and work; and it is only the first step of a long journey with these children,” she said. “But we have some really dedicated, loving people who truly give of themselves to improve the lives of these young ladies.”

Several of those caring for the residents on a daily basis have shown remarkable dedication. Janice Barrett started as a residential specialist in November 2007; Donna Chamber in October 2005 and Elizabeth Jones is a 16-year veteran, starting her career with RCH in 2004.

“I stay here because it's somewhere I always knew I was supposed to be,” said Jones. “This home is not always an easy place to work at but the rewards far outweigh the setbacks.”

Juggling unexpected duties, the emotional and mental—and sometimes physical toll make the job difficult from time to time, she said.

“Each morning I have to come to the home with a clear mind and full plate of grace,” said Jones. “Because you never know what the day will bring. [But] there are many things I love about my job. One of the best things has to be seeing one of these young ladies come back years later, successful, and proving all of us right.”

‘ONE CHILD AT A TIME’

RCH is able to help these young ladies on their way to adulthood through the generosity of the communities it serves, including Lumpkin.

Lumpkin County gets preference when it comes to placement whenever there is a vacancy.

“On our own we can meet the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing,” said Frausto. “To go beyond that, to truly make a change … we rely on the goodwill of our community.”

Frausto said it is the ultimate goal to break the cycle of poverty and abuse “one child at a time. On our own there are limits to what we can accomplish, but with [the community’s] help we can make great strides.”

COVID COMPLICATIONS

Like nearly everything else, however, COVID’s had its impact on funding for the 501c3.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Frausto said. “And we are down to four residents instead of the usual eight, so our per diem income is down, but our fixed expenses are the same.”

The home also had to have additional staff for school hours during the time online learning was taking place earlier in the year.

And it had to cancel one of its major fundraisers, the 12th annual Lobster Dinner.

“So we are holding a 'Save the Lobster Dinner,’” said Carvalho.

You can help sponsor the 20th year celebration and this “non-event” by going to https://rainbow-childrens-home.square.site/ and making a donation in the amount of your choice. You can also learn more about the home from this site.

In addition to not being able to hold its annual fundraiser, Christmas fast approaches.

“The holiday season is one of the hardest times of year for our residents,” Frausto said. “For some it will be the first time they have been away from home. Life in foster care is not easy, and offers no guarantees of when or if they will get to go home or be with their families. So we try our best to make their memories in our home happy ones.”

To purchase a gift for a young lady go to Rainbow Children's Home Facebook page.

This takes you to a link to a site with initials and ages of current residents. Click on your choice and you will be taken to the girl’s list of hoped-for items.

Also on this site are several items the home itself needs, or you can make a tax deductible donation at or visit the home’s wish list page at rainbowchildrenshome.org to see items needed often and always. Monetary donations can also be made on RCH’s website under Get Involved/Why Donate.

“In such uncertain times you can be certain of this. Your generosity to Rainbow Children’s Home will deliver hope and help to those who need it most,” Frausto said.