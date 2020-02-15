Public gives input on Reservoir plans

Body

About 90 people wandered in and out of the Yahoola Creek Reservoir public input meeting last week.

People were given the opportunity to show their preference for different programs, activities and facilities to be included on the county-owned acreage surrounding Lake Zwerner.

A topographical map showed the lay of the land, and visitors were invited to highlight areas of significance, as well as indicate where they would like to see their tax dollars spent.

Lose Design, the firm working on a master plan for the area, already held 17 interviews with stakeholder groups—elected officials, the bicycle community, university, trail organizations, Park & Rec, the high school and Lumpkin Youth Leadership among them.

Next step will be an online public survey.