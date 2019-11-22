THE NOVEMBER 20 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Downtown hotel details still unknown

• Drug bust leads to trafficking charges

• Lumpkin student scores soar in SAT rankings
 

SPORTS
• LCHS Riflery - Indians nearly upset defending Area Champs

• Lumpkin 8th grade girls 2-1 to start season

• McCrary looks to bring intensity to LCMS boys basketball season
 


