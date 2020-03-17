THE MARCH 11 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Comeback cat travels 900 miles from home

• County approves $8 million aquatic center plan

• ELECTION 2020—Candidates declare for dozen seats

• Lumpkin County purchases land near reservoir
 


SPORTS
• Soccer player Kenney signs with Truett McConnell

• Rifle team wins Sub-Area Championship

• Girls soccer starts strong in Region play
 


