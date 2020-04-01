Lumpkin’s confirmed cases of coronavirus double

Body

The total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lumpkin County doubled overnight as the reported count jumped from four to eight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health results released Tuesday afternoon.

The same happened in nearby Dawson County as the total doubled from five to 10.

The news comes as city representatives have expressed alarm over the fact that large weekend crowds have continued to gather throughout Dahlonega and Lumpkin County.

Mayor Sam Norton recently took to social media to voice the concerns of the council in a video on Facebook, giving Dahlonega residents a hint of stricter policies that could be implemented at the upcoming meeting.

“Some of the items that will be on the agenda and voted on will be some more restrictive business models which would include the closing of some businesses like day cares, nail salons, tanning salons, spas and massage venues,” said Norton in the video. “Other more restrictive business models would include hair salons and convenience stores. Also on the agenda would be an order to shelter-in-place and a citywide curfew. None of these will be in effect until voted on by the council.”

The council is likely to discuss whether to amend its original State of Emergency Declaration and Ordinance to include more restrictions when it meets Wednesday (April 1) for its weekly special called virtual meeting on the ZOOM app at 4 p.m. The meeting is accessible to the public by following the links at Dahlonega.gov.