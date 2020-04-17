Couple exchanges vows on Facebook Live

Body

There are some things even coronavirus can’t cancel.

And newlyweds Brittany and Trey Greer are proof of that.

“Take that coronavirus,” wrote Trey in his first Facebook post after the couple married last month.

Ultimately, true love conquered COVID.

But it didn’t come easy.

“If you would have ever told me that I would have to plan my wedding during a pandemic I would have definitely thought you were crazy,” Brittany said while sitting next to her husband on a recent Thursday evening.

And yet, that is exactly what was happening.

CHANGE OF PLANS

The realization began to set in for the couple in early March.

As the big day in May approached they foresaw some major complications with their planned event that had a guest list of over 200 attendees.

Though sheltering-in-place and true social distancing were a few weeks away for the state of Georgia, they still sensed that a group gathering was not the way to go.

“We didn’t want to put anyone in harm’s way to come to our wedding,” said Trey. “… We really spent a lot of time in thought and prayer, thinking ‘What is the wise thing to do?’”

That wise thing was a spur of the moment wedding at Lilly Creek Farm.

“In less than seven days we went from [thinking we’d be] married in May to actually being married,” said Trey.

“Which is insane,” added Brittany with a laugh.

This required drastic changes to the soon-to-be-Greer’s original plans.

And though the guest list was reduced to only immediate family members, other friends and family were able to watch the ceremony through Facebook Live.

As Brittany and Trey stood at the altar, pastor Heath Miller commended them for looking out for their loved ones.

“You had to sacrifice your plans to figure out how to get married during a pandemic,” he said. “Not a lot of people can say that.”

A CROSSFIT COUPLE

Trey, 28, and Brittany, 26, both grew up in Lumpkin County. But somehow, they never met until last year.

“Which is hilarious because Dahlonega is such a small town,” said Brittany. “It’s very interesting.”

Trey is currently the co-founder of Got Fresh Breath?, a successful mouthwash dispenser company. Brittany is working as a pharmacy tech at Mullins Pharmacy while pursuing a biology pre-med degree at UNG.

Though they lived only miles apart, the two still might not have met if it wasn’t for their shared love of high intensity workouts. Trey worked out at Gold City CrossFit while Brittany worked out at CrossFit Dahlonega.

But it wasn’t until Trey made the switch to the competing gym that fate took over.

“It’s kind of like the marriage of two CrossFit gyms,” laughed Trey.

They dated for a little more than a year before Trey popped the question while knee deep in the snow during a Canadian ski trip in December.

“He said ‘I want to take a picture,’” said Brittany. “And then he said ‘Well actually I want to do something else.’ And he proposed.”

Brittany said yes.

And they both said ‘I do’ on a chilly Sunday in March.

During the ceremony Trey improvised his vows to fit the moment.

“In sickness, in coronavirus, and in health,” he said with a grin.

And though it wasn’t exactly what they had planned, Brittany said it was still “pretty awesome.”

Trey concurs.

“It was just a blast,” he said. “It was thrown together really fast..but it actually worked out perfectly.”

This isn’t the end of the Greers’ wedding plans though. Once the coronavirus cloud clears, a big ceremony, wedding shower and honeymoon await.

But until then, Trey and Brittany have each other.

And it’s going to take a lot more than a worldwide pandemic to prevent that.