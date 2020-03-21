Coronavirus case confirmed for Lumpkin County

Body

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus for a Lumpkin County resident was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health Saturday evening.

The health department has been posting a COVID-19-related report twice daily as the virus has continued to spread throughout the state of Georgia and the nation.

Currently the total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 555, with 20 deaths.

With one local case confirmed, Lumpkin has joined the unenviable list which includes surrounding counties such as Dawson County, which also has one confirmed case, and Hall County, which currently has nine confirmed cases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health lists confirmed cases based on a patient’s current county of residence.

In order to prevent the continued spread of the virus, health officials are recommending that residents stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary outings. The following guidelines have been released by officials at Northeast Georgia Health System.

1) Stay home –Only leave for trips that are absolutely necessary, like getting groceries or medications.

2) Monitor your symptoms at home – paying close attention to symptoms like fever, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and bluish lips or face.

3) Call before you come – if you feel you need to leave home for care, call your doctor’s office first to discuss your symptoms and get direction about where to go. If you don’t have a doctor, call an urgent care clinic. If it’s an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

4) Rely on healthcare providers to determine if you need to be tested – caregivers will evaluate your symptoms and will coordinate testing if needed.

