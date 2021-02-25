The Nugget salutes local women business leaders

Body

Welcome to Lumpkin County Women in Business!

This special section is officially called Lumpkin County Women in Business. And it’s a first for The Nugget.

While we’ve never had a special section that focused solely on Women in Business in Lumpkin County, when we sat down to plan it, it immediately became clear that the toughest part wouldn’t be finding those leaders.

It would be making sure we didn’t miss anybody.

Of course that’s pretty much an impossible task, but we think this is good start.

Because the women featured in the next 28 pages are our local employers, our local entrepreneurs and our local job creators,

They help put Dahlonega and Lumpkin to work.

And it goes without saying that they aren’t defined solely as Women in Business either.

They are, simply put, business leaders.

And each of them has a story.

That’s what we strive to tell in this section through Q&As, personal columns and features.

Ever wonder where Sabrina Walker got the inspiration for Spirits Tavern?

Ever wonder why Debra Stipe of Stay Dahlonega looks so familiar?

Ever wonder which business leader gets her inspiration from friends, family and Jimmy Buffet songs?

It’s all here.

And that’s just the beginning.

So welcome to Women in Business.

It’s a first.

But it definitely won’t be the last.

Check out the entire 32-page special section here.