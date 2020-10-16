Lumpkin hosts Mountain Raider Challenge

From top right, experienced Raiders Mario Mendoza and Reece Butler topped the wall first in order to help the rest of their team across. Lumpkin's mixed team of male and female Raiders took third place in the obstacle course en route to a third place overall finish in the mixed team category.

LCHS Raiders Addison Hope (front) and Melia Matkovic climb through the metal bars, testing their strength, endurance and toughness as the bars eat away at their grip with each swing.

Chase Cootware reaches out for his teammate's hand as the team works together to cross a steep and slippery trench.

Gabriel Chaves Lima pulls himself across, suspended on a rope in an event called One-rope bridge, where the team had to secure a rope between two poles and get each team member across from start to finish as quickly as possible.

Pictured from left: Ian Daniel, Gabriel Chaves Lima and Jacob Connell team up to carry a heavy, oversized tire as a part of a team race that starts with a humvee pull.

Mario Mendoza muscles his way underneath the edge of a giant tire, lifting with his legs in an explosive burst before flipping the tire with a powerful push. The tire flips are only one component of a relay style race known as the Beast Events.