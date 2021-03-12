COVID cases slow as vaccine availability picks up speed

Body

A rare notice went out from District 2 health departments Monday afternoon alerting residents that vaccine appointments were ready and waiting for those eligible.

“Recent shipments have given us enough vaccine to open up more appointments for residents,” said Alan Satterfield, Director of Nursing. “We hope that residents who are eligible to be vaccinated will take this opportunity to make an appointment.”

Those who are eligible, and seeking the vaccine, can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073 or going online at www.phdistrict2.org.

Monday was also the first day of eligibility for Georgia teachers.

“On March 8, eligibility was expanded to include pre-K through 12 educators and staff of public and private schools, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions,” stated a release from David Palmer of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The announcement comes as Lumpkin County’s case count continued to slow as 13 new cases were reported over the week. That brings the total local coronavirus count to 2,671.

Sadly, the death toll continued to increase last week as one local resident died due to complications from the disease.

A total of 268 local patients have also been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

When it comes to vaccinations, officials stressed Georgians should go ahead and pre-register now for an appointment on the state’s sign-up website, even if they are not yet eligible. The website, https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/, will automatically alert people once they’re eligible and will schedule an appointment.