Vaccine rollout may be slowed by winter weather

Body

The recent bout of frigid winter weather across the nation may have put the skids on some shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

On Monday officials reported that appointment changes may be necessary for some local residents, while emphasizing that they would contact any patients who needed to reschedule.

“The winter weather across much of the nation has interrupted the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia,” said Dave Palmer of District 2 Public Health. “Please note that if you have a scheduled appointment, you will still receive your vaccination.”

The GDPH said the delay may impact some residents who are scheduled for either first or second dose appointments.

“If your appointment is rescheduled, public health will contact you and give you a new time to come for your COVID-19 vaccination,” Palmer said. “If you are not contacted, then your appointment will be at the scheduled time.”

The announcement comes as growth in the local COVID count has somewhat slowed, as 27 new cases were reportedly diagnosed last week, according to the GDPH.

Last month the total was increasing at a triple digit rate every week.

Currently, the local COVID count stands at 2,638 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sadly, the death toll continued to increase last week as a 75 year old man and a 72 year old man reportedly died due to complications from the disease. They were both listed as having pre-existing conditions. The local death toll now stand at 52.

A total of 262 local patients have been hospitalized since the onset of the pandemic.

Appointments to get the vaccine are still required and can be made by calling either (888) 426-5073 and (770) 531-5692. An online vaccine locater can also be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.