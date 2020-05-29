Summer Reading Program begins this week at library

Body

--Library Report

While it will certainly look and feel different, the Lumpkin County Library will still be celebrating reading this summer.

In an effort to make sure that our patrons are kept as safe as possible, we will not be having our weekly on-site programs this year. However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t have the opportunity to read, read, and read some more for chances to win great prizes.

Children, teens, and adults will have the chance to register for the SRP (Summer Reading Program) in two ways:

1) Visit chestateelibrary.beanstack.org. This is an online platform through which you can register for the summer reading program, log your reading, take part in challenges, and enter to win prizes.

2) Stop by the library front desk (once we are open) or call the library at 706-864-3668, and we will be glad to register you. Families can all sign up together, or you can register as an individual. Kids will have the chance to choose from age-appropriate prizes like LEGO sets or building blocks; teens can win a Kindle Fire 8 or a blue tooth speaker, and adults can win one of two “book lover’s” gift bags, complete with a Kindle Fire 8 and other book-related goodies. The Summer Reading program will run from June 1 through July 31, 2020. (Registration begins Monday, June 1.) Please refer to the library Facebook page or our website page at www.chestateelibrary.org to access the link to Beanstack.

The theme of this year’s summer reading program for kids, teens, and adults is “Imagine Your Story,” so let’s all put our imaginations to work and pretend that we are all together. Reading as a community can unite us in ways that transcend time and place.

In addition to participating in the Summer Reading Program through reading, once the library is open, we will be providing special “Take & Make” crafts for younger readers. The supplies for each weekly craft will be provided, along with instructions and a parent handout. There will be a different “Take & Make” craft available each week from June 1–July 31.

While we will not be having your favorite performers here this summer, you can look forward to seeing them at one of our new “Second Saturday Celebrations” in the fall. Arthur Atsma, magician and entertainer extraordinaire, will be joining us for a program on Saturday, September 12. Lee Bryan—also known as “that puppet guy,” will be presenting a family program on Saturday, October 10. We will provide more details about these great Saturday programs in the coming months.