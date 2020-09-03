OUR VIEW - Problem solving can start one pothole at a time

Body

The Nugget doesn’t repair potholes.

And that’s probably for the best.

We don’t have the proper tools and you wouldn’t want to trust your axels to our road repair know-how.

But we do have cameras.

Several of them.

So when we got a call from a concerned reader last week about the crumbling entrance of Mechanicsville Road off Morrison Moore Parkway, we set out that way, camera in hand.

This reader was particularly concerned because the heavily trafficked road leads to Yahoola Creek Park, the library, city hall, the justice center and more.

And her concerns were valid.

Because the small stretch of street is in rough shape (See photo).

Now we don’t know how to fix it.

But we know people who do.

So we took a picture and passed it on.

That stretch of road we were told is under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Department of Transportation, so it will take some work to get it done, but local officials are on it.

Sometimes it’s just that easy.

Sometimes it’s not.

But either way the best way to take care of a problem, big or small, is to bring attention to it.

That’s where we can help.

So if you see something that needs attention, give us a call or send us an email.

We’re not saying we're the experts to fix it.

But many times we can get the attention of those who can.

As for Mechanicsville Road, maybe one day soon we’ll be able to run a picture of a freshly asphalted stretch at the busy corner.

In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on the streets.

And we’ll save a spot on Page 4.