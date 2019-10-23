THE OCTOBER 23 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body
HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION
• Neighbors argue Airbnb rental rules
• ‘Barefoot’ burglary suspect arrested
• Holly's Bright Star production brings bluegrass to the stage
SPORTS
• Volleyball team competes in State Playoffs
• GAC machine too much for Lumpkin football
• Softball team punches ticket to State Championship
