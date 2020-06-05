Meet the candidates for the State District 9 primaries

Body

As Election Day approaches, the crowded race to be the next Georgia House District 9 representative has been hotly contested. In order for readers to be more informed at the voting booth The Nugget is running a profile on each contender. We’ve asked all candidates to introduce themselves and explain why they are running for the seat that was recently vacated by longtime representative Kevin Tanner, who is currently in the running for U.S. Congress. They also responded to the series of online-only questions seen below.

Candidates Steve Leibel, Doug Sherrill, Clint Smith, Tyler Tolin, Zack Tumlin and Will Wade are vying for the Republican nomination; while Sharon Ravert is running unopposed for the Democratic slot. Voting day is June 9 and early voting is currently underway.



STEVE LEIBEL—R

I have never run for office before, and believe strongly in term limits. This election is a job interview with the people of the 9th district. I believe that I am the most qualified candidate for this job. I am a lawyer, police officer, and entrepreneur, with vast experience in the law, business, and community involvement. I am a graduate of Emory University Law School (1980), Police Academy (1986), and a graduate of Leadership Lumpkin County. I have started and operated businesses, created a bank, and have given back to the district. I have donated money, time, and even a courtroom to the local high school. I have served on the boards of Legacy Link, funding Meals on Wheels and our Senior Centers; The Marcus Institute, serving the disabilities community, and the Brain and Spinal Injury Trust Fund Commission of Georgia, appointed by former Governor Sonny Perdue. I have been a Republican for over 40 years, and have served as a state delegate, advocating for the election of our President. I am the only candidate who is committed to providing constituent services with full-time staff to the district. For more information, go to www.votestevenow.com or on Facebook: Vote Steve Now.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: There really are many 'most pressing' issues in this District. What that particular issue Is really depends on where you are in your stage of life, possibly your profession, and your geographic locality. I have decided to focus on one issue that affects local revenue, and that is the failure of the University to pay its share of taxes, especially when it is in competition with private industry. This is particularly egregious when private businesses are paying for the University to be in competition with them. For example UNG built the Starbucks building off the Dahlonega Square, and yet they pay no property taxes on that building. The University doesn't have to carry liability insurance, can use its taxpayer funded work force to maintain that building, and avail itself of local fire, and sheriff's services without paying for them. As an elected representative, I can introduce legislation to change that unfair system. While many cry that seniors get a large tax break due to property tax exemptions, the more fair way is to leave our seniors alone, and concentrate where the real revenue drain is coming from.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: I believe in term limits for all representatives: local, state, and federal. I will seek to amend our State Constitution to place term limits on State and local officials. I support a Federal Constitutional Amendment for Federal officials.



Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action? Why or why not?

A: I believe that certain aspects of a health emergency should be handled on a local level. I did not like Governor Kemp's opening of North Georgia parks which could have endangered local populations. His decision to overrule localities was not planned for, and created initial chaos. There simply was no plan in place when this emergency started, and I criticize former governors and others for falling asleep at the wheel.



Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A: The pandemic showed how State government surrendered its responsibilities to the Federal Government. In 2009, the City of Decatur recognized the possibility of a pandemic, and planned for PPE and other first responder equipment, but the State did not. The State has had to play catch up, and because of poor planning there have been many problems. I would have planned to designate certain health care facilities as being on the forefront of emergent care, while others could function normally.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: I believe there are no sacred cows, and we need a forensic examination of the entire state budget to determine where there is waste and corruption.



SHARON RAVERT—D

Hello Neighbors, I am Sharon Ravert a local wife, mother, small business owner and fiscal conservative. I trust my neighbors with more freedom than I trust our government with more power. I have lived in Dahlonega since 1995 with my husband Mark.

I have worked as a citizen advocate at the State Capitol for 10 years, advocating for legislation to give freedom back to We the People. I understand the legislative process and am prepared for this job.

Policy makers from both parties have identified me as a coalition builder. I understand there is more that unites us than divides us. I identify problems, work with others to find solutions and then work to pass good legislation. I work in courtrooms across the state, raising money for legal defense and saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. I have traveled the country as a public speaker on various topics; including effectively working with legislators and working with first responders to ensure public safety and harm reduction.

I am running to give my neighbors a voice in Atlanta. I’m accessible and transparent. Let’s chat.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: Currently, the health and economic welfare of House District 9 citizens is our most pressing issue. House District 9 is in dire need of increased access to healthcare. As your representative, I will work with stakeholders to ensure local families and our older generation have access to the best healthcare available.

Small businesses are suffering, including my family’s. Our business relies on people traveling and vacationing out of town. Our town square relies on tourism which is down significantly in the region. We need policies that address the immediate and long term needs of small business. I have reached out to the Dahlonega-Lumpkin, Dawson and Cumming-Forsyth Chamber of commerce to get their input on where we are and where we need to go as we move forward and will continue that relationship once elected.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: Yes, I support term limits and I vow to vote for any proposed legislation concerning term limits on the State level. Just as I have pledged to support federal term limits. In addition, I will voluntarily impose term limits on myself when elected. Term limits diminish the corruption, cronyism and other harmful effects of career politicians. My public service record speaks for itself, I am not looking to pad my resume. I have no intentions of going to Atlanta in search of appointments or to strengthen my bank account.

Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action? Why or whynot?

A: I believe in Home Rule, which was enacted by localities in the 1920s to counter the

power of corrupt state governments. Each locality has different needs and obstacles which need to be addressed by local officials, who know their communities best. One-size-fits-all policies do not work.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A: My opinions are mixed. While it is hard to plan for a pandemic, action should have been

taken sooner to protect our elderly and frontline workers. Resources should have been allocated earlier, and the state should be equipping us with accurate information so we can make educated decisions to protect our own families.The Georgia Department of Health’s data collection and decimation methods are confusing and do not give families all of the information needed to make decisions on how to move forward.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: The Georgia Department of Education should remain fully funded. There are plenty of state agencies that have been overspending for years, each should be analyzed and responsibly reigned in. When the state makes a budget they are using taxpayers’ money and they should respect your hard work. Our children and grandchildren are our future, we must ensure top-notch schooling. Our school board continues to hire fantastic teachers, which is evident in our children's rising scores and the school's improving graduation rates. Teachers must have the tools, supplies, resources and community support to ensure their success as educators. Our teacher’s should not need to use their paychecks to supplement budget shortfalls. Children need an environment in which to thrive, and that costs money. But, I believe my neighbors would agree that they are worth it. We can do better and must.



DOUG SHERRILL—R

I am running for Georgia State House, District 9 to shine a light on all that our community has to offer and protect the best interests of our district as North Georgia faces a great deal of growth and change in the

next few years. I am the only candidate with a conservative voting record. My education in public administration, as well as my vast experience in multiple areas within our community make me the best candidate.

Over the last 25 years, I have developed a true pulse of the people and the interests in our community. I've served as a go-to advisor for our local and state leaders and have become involved with the state legislature through

business and service initiatives. I believe that the less you have to interact with the government, the more effective you know it is.

My high level of experience, education and a relationship-based approach to leadership is what is required to impact state policy. With hands-on knowledge of our local government and an on-the-ground understanding of our

priorities, I will be able to get to work day one, educate our state decision makers, work with government departments and staff and deliver results.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: The most pressing issue in Lumpkin County is healthcare. Our local government has worked hard to make sure the state recognizes the need for our local citizens to have access to healthcare. NEGMC having purchased the property at the end of Hwy 400 planned to construct a hospital to meet local needs. However, the virus pandemic has pushed everyone’s schedule and we hope to see this project begin soon. As your state representative I will make sure all aspects of this venture from the state perspective is prioritized. From permitting, utilities, traffic, and infrastructure, I will make sure Lumpkin County has qualified representation and assistance. Our seniors and this community need this hospital.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: Yes, I have always supported term limits. This race has lobbyists who have attacked me on this position and actually lied about my position, even after signing a pledge from the same group supporting term limits. Such is politics. I fully support term limits and the call for a convention of states to amend the constitution.

Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action? Why or why not?

A: I disagreed with the state in overriding our local government here in Lumpkin. The messaging was conflicting from the state level. I think the governor was doing the best possible job under the circumstances. Initially, this stay at home was to be a short window and we had understood an incubation period of 14 days. Closing businesses and local governments but not state parks seemed to be a mixed message at the time. It wasn’t about preserving liberty, as the state had already mandated a complete closure. Transient individuals coming to this community is what needed to be prevented for a short time and allow local officials to determine if our own residents would be allowed to participate in local parks. Why should local parks be closed while allowing state parks to remain open? Again, the message needs to be clear and without conflict to the public during a time of significant crisis.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A; I think the state has done a good job in their response to the pandemic. It has been uncharted territory for everyone. I think the state has learned how to prepare better and has worked diligently to allow the economy to open cautiously.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: A 14% cut in all budgets is a monumental task to accomplish. If there is one group that always takes the hit it is our teachers. I believe we should not ask teachers to take a cut. I have proposed that we immediately pass a revision to the ESPLOST law and allow for one time use for salaries and wages during a statewide emergency. I would not support this under normal conditions but we have money sitting available and we should not allow families to suffer when we have a means to help them and keep our staff going.



CLINT SMITH—R

I am the best candidate for the job of state representative because I have the most diverse professional and personal background. Additionally, I have eight years of legislative experience where I contributed greatly to

the quality of life in north Georgia.

I understand the challenges that business owners face because of my experience in the restaurant industry and truck driver leasing. I have served in the National Guard which is the most closely aligned military component to state government and proven to be a strong resource during the pandemic and the current civil disobedience in the headlines. Military service instills a strong work ethic, a servant's heart and the ability to work with people of different backgrounds.

I have spent much quality time with senior citizens, including loved ones who I have cared for. I appreciate their wisdom and experience and I will best represent their interests at the Capitol. I am a Christian with values that reflect the values of families of north Georgia. Finally, this is a Republican nomination process and loyalty and dedication to the GOP should matter. I have worked the hardest of all the candidates to strengthen the Republican Party through numerous leadership roles.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: Recovery from the pandemic. I will work to create the best environment possible for small businesses to return to stability and open the doors for startup businesses to succeed without bureaucratic red tape.

Businesses (as well as families) need greater broadband internet service. I will work to bring the telecom industry and the Electric Management Cooperatives to the table. The Public Service Commission should be utilized as an arbiter with the interests of businesses and individual citizens in mind for a long term solution to the issue of quality internet service.

Work force development is a key ingredient as well. Because of my good relationship with the Governor, his staff, and leaders in the General Assembly, combined with my legislative experience, I can deliver.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: Yes. Especially at the federal level - four terms for U.S. Congress and two terms for U.S. Senate

Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action? Why or why not?

A: Generally, Governor Kemp has done a good job in a tough situation. But I do believe that our local governing bodies led by Mayor Sam Norton and Board of Commissioners Chair Chris Dockery understand what issues come to

the forefront when the subject is the safety of the community. One of my principles of service is that the closer the

decision-making of the government to the citizens, the better the outcome.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state's response to the pandemic?

A: I believe that the state's response has been good for the most part.

Governor Kemp has attempted to weigh the public health needs with the

importance of the economy, including wage earners bringing home income, in

a highly pressurized, unpredictable environment. I have 32 years of experience in the Georgia National Guard and I am very proud of the leadership of Adjutant General Thomas Carden. I worked in strategic planning for the National Guard under general officers so I understand the challenges that they face when tasked to deploy personnel and assets in an emergency. The sanitation strike teams at nursing homes and the personnel assigned to the coronavirus

testing sites have served courageously. In my previous tenure in the State House, I served on the Health and Ecology Committee and collaborated with Dr. Kathleen Toomey on several issues. She brings many years of education and experience to this emergency.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: The Department of Education: It is critical for our youth to carry the strong foundation of a good education. The past school year was cut short and the education environment must be stabilized as soon as possible. Also,

I support Governor Kemp's teacher pay raise plan. Completion of his commitment is a priority to me. The Department

of Public Safety: The safety of the citizens of Georgia is fundamentally important at all times.



TYLER TOLIN—R

When someone is asked, "why do you want to run for public office?,” which is typical in politics, obviously. you get the typical answers. Today, many people have a voice. Most still are not heard. But I do hear them. And I ask. What is wrong with politicians today?

Overwhelmingly, distrust.

Distrust is bred in Washington and many venues within politics and others. So how can this be changed? President Trump called it "draining the swamp." It will take time and perseverance. It will mean bringing the fight to their doors.

I've been places people want to kill me, just for being me.

When it comes to campaigns, law and trust, only one group of persons is allowed to judge. You. We are all family, and I believe in every single person out there. Disinformation and twisting of facts is a plague that is trying it's best to destroy our Constitution. We cannot let that happen.

Not everyone is willing to go anywhere in this entire country, even with hatred staring at me for whatever reason where I go, that very few will.

I will.

I will stand toe-to-toe with those that are trying to corrupt our way of life.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?A: Right now we have politicians that have been in DC, entirely too long. Just like in the real world, one politicians often forget, new ideas and new ways of doing things require the system to shed that skin off just like the snake it has become and put on true, proven, unadulterated love of country and everyone inside it.

Lady Liberty says, "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" Beautiful words written by Ms Lazarus. She meant that as Americans we need to be all inclusive. Not you nor I are better than anyone else. No single person is more special than the other. Yet politicians choose to pick and choose what they share, bills they bring to a vote, and the pork barrel spending that has slowly but surely eroded at our humanity.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: I want to run, and earn your vote, so I can institute term limits, to keep ideas fresh, authenticity genuine, and to make sure, one day, DC doesn't become the same old boring tune it has by lifers. Or should I say, break it free, and break Lady Liberty free of the old ideas that just are not working any more.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A: We have been tried recently. The human race has. Governor Kemp led this state, The Empire State of The South, our Peach State, the best he could, with the information he had. For anyone to judge what is right or wrong without all of the information, that is what we call reckless.

Couple that with another important issue, misinformation whether domestic or international, and you have a country ripe for exactly what is going on today. Old, boring, failed politics relying on the same identify politicking that has failed EVERYONE over, and over, and over.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: When it comes to keeping our state healthy, money is always at the top of the list. Let's put humane treatment of all, by all, right there next to it. One thing I see that is wrong, is easy to see. Listening. People speak. People preach. People use others for personal gain. And it never helps everyone.

Listening. I will listen. To everyone. And while we can't make everyone happy 100% of the times, we can listen, and acknowledge it, every time. And it will be my job, to make sure no one is forgotten. I see you. I hear you. Just like war, an absolutely ugly business, past and future ideas of politics need someone with experience of different views, ideas, cultures, experience. Get rid of the status quo. And make sure to vote in someone who is willing to sacrifice everything, for people they don’t even know.



ZACK TUMLIN—R

I am running to represent your family in the state legislature. I am a back-boned boot-strapper on a mission to defend our conservative way of life against the radical left and against outrageous spending. I am the best candidate for this particular job because I do not owe anything politically to anyone. I do not have any strings attached to my campaign. I am well-qualified and adequately educated, but I do not ride the coattails of others nor do I seek out or purchase political endorsements to validate my candidacy. I believe in conservatism, and I aim to defend it vigorously for my family and yours. I am a husband, a father, small businessman and agri-tourism entrepreneur who is on absolute fire for the good people of northeast Georgia.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: The most pressing issue for Lumpkin County is getting the local tourism economy fired back up. Once I am seated in January 2021, I expect the most pressing issue will be funding county operations, without raising taxes, to accommodate the forthcoming growth on GA 400. This is not entirely a state issue, but as your state representative, I look forward to working with county leaders to recruit quality employers to the area to compliment NGMC - Lumpkin, which should relieve some of the burden on the taxpayers to meet the projected needs, specifically including infrastructure and public safety.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: All day. At both the state and federal level. Let’s get it done.

Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action? Why or why not?

A: Not exactly. Local governments are better suited to address the needs of their people, much like states are better positioned to know what’s best for their people. The Governor was leading in uncharted waters though. I expect the history books will be filled with ample learning lessons, both state and federal, from this whole ordeal.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A: I believe we’ve learned a major lesson on the costs of unpreparedness for pandemic response. It was hard to watch some folks get completely shut down and be forced to rely on public assistance while others were allowed to remain open and provide for their families while exercising caution and discretion. While we appear to have achieved the goal of not overwhelming the hospitals with Covid patients, I believe that a great deal of personal liberty was sacrificed at the State’s expense, which is bothersome. I do not believe we can afford to take those actions again, and that regional responses may be the better plan from a state perspective.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: Our teachers must never be asked to voluntarily work for reduced pay. As many parents were forced to help educate their kids at home while trying to work from home at the same time, the value of our teachers and the value of in-class instruction has never been on more grand display. Our kids don’t deserve a diminished education, and we don’t deserve a dumbed down future generation either. Quality education is a critical public investment. Please thank a teacher at your earliest convenience, and anyone else who donates to supplementing local education initiatives.



WILL WADE—R

I am running to serve the district where I’ve spent my entire life. We need folks in office who have worked with small businesses to create jobs and who have a conservative record of getting things done. We need leaders that will not only ask the tough questions but leaders who have a record of effectiveness and success during both good and bad economic times. I just ask that you look at my public service & professional service record because I believe my entire record of service speaks for itself. I’ll be a strong consistent voice for our community, our values and make sure this district is a priority – just as I always have.

Q: What is the most pressing issue facing Lumpkin County at this moment? As our representative, how can you help?

A: Currently- jobs and the economy. As a state representative I will work with Governor Kemp on day one to make sure we continue to support Georgians and small businesses. This means we will remove burdens for starting a new business or restarting an existing business that has been impacted by COVID-19. I’ll champion legislation to give tax credits to all businesses that rehire to get us back to the employment level they had back on 2/15/20. We must stop giving big tax credits just to large companies that relocate to Georgia. We must even the playing field and give the same employment tax credit for every job created by the private sector no matter the size of the business. I will also make sure to offer legislation to allow for local flexibility on existing revenues. We don’t need to increase taxes we need to allow local voters more say in how existing tax revenues can and should be spent. We must also work to reduce federal taxes again. If these taxes could remain in Georgian’s pockets they can best decide how to support local businesses and families. I will also work to double the tax exemptions for philanthropic giving so that our vital non-profit organizations will be able to restore their funding and help address the areas of substance abuse, family and children services, elder abuse cases and foster care.

Q: Do you support term limits?

A: Yes I do.

Q: When issuing coronavirus related mandates, Governor Brian Kemp directed state orders to overrule any action by local municipalities. Do you agree with this action?

A: I agree with how Governor Kemp utilized his emergency authority and I am also glad that it has an expiration date. As each day passes we are realizing that COVID-19 and it’s health risks are as impactful as the economic risks. It is temporary given the unprecedented issues surrounding COVID-19 and I will work hard to help state leaders strike the proper balance of protecting life, livelihoods and constitutional freedoms. Now is not the time to spend all our energy on criticizing. There will be ample time to learn what went well and what needs to be improved and I am certain much of the 2021 legislative session will be focused on lessons learned and better policy making for future health and economic trials that COVID-19 has caused.

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the state’s response to the pandemic?

A: I believe Governor Kemp has maintained a solid, balanced approach to protect Lives and Livelihoods. I have concerns with prolonged encroachment on constitutional freedoms and I feel that Governor Kemp does as well. Each day more data is available and decision making will become more clear and relevant to address both the fears that remain as well as the economic calamity that we are all facing.

Q: With budget cuts looming is there any state agency in particular that you would like to see saved from possible reductions? If so, why?

A: I believe we must protect educators, especially classroom teachers and our counselors. I do believe that state agencies need to be trimmed first and allow local school systems to have more flexibility with existing local revenues. I do think that we must cut duplication of regulatory agencies and look to sell state owned real estate assets that are costly to the taxpayers to continue to maintain and operate. Real Estate values are still strong and the private sector can pay market price for many of these properties and these assets can be put back on the local tax digests. This will reduce the burden shift to homeowners that has been growing in this district for the past decade.