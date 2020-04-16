Lumpkin's confirmed coronavirus count jumps to 19

Body

After several days of stable numbers, Lumpkin County’s official count of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 19, according to statistics released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday evening.

The new total marks a significant increase from the 11 cases reported by the department Wednesday night.

Lumpkin County has no reported coronavirus related deaths.

According to the most recent report, the total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 16,368, with 617 deaths.

As of the posting of this story, calls had been made by The Nugget to state health officials requesting a more extensive interpretation of the recently released data. Check back in to www.thedahloneganugget.com for further details as we receive them, and continuing local updates.