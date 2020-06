Local resident Bud Stumbaugh may be closing in on his 80th birthday but he’s showing no signs of slowing his longtime workout routine that includes a daily three-mile jog.

Technically Bud Stumbaugh is a senior citizen. But only technically. “I say I have the energy of a 40-year-old,” he told The Nugget. “It’s easy to do the math since that’s half my current age.” And…