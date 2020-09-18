Local man helps bring changes to Stone Pile intersection

Seven years ago Tom Dyer began to alert local officials of the dangers of the Stone Pile intersection. Now he’s happy to see a newly finished roundabout at the Highway 60 and 9 meeting point. Some folks just complain about the traffic. Tom Dyer does something about it. And in 2013 that’s exactly what happened. It was then that the local retired emergency worker set out to raise the red… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.