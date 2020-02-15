LEGO wall rises at Lumpkin Elementary

Body

Move over dry-erase board.

There’s a much more popular wall-based learning option for students at Lumpkin County Elementary School.

And it’s the appropriately named Epic LEGO Wall.

“So here we are,” said Media Specialist Kim Jones while gesturing to the large blue block-building wall taking up a corner of the school media center on Wednesday.

The Epic LEGO Wall is the result of a multi-school effort that included the hard work of the construction skills students of Jeff Bearinger at Lumpkin County High School. And it was paid for by donations for the Lumpkin County Education Foundation.

A total of $800 in funds paid for construction materials plus plenty of extra blocks for building.

“You can imagine how many LEGOs we’re going to need,” said Jones.

Though the board was officially dedicated on Wednesday, it’s already been a popular spot for students looking to work on their building skills.

That, said principal Stacie Gerrells, was the point behind the epic idea all along.

“Kim has turned the media center into a collaborative center,” she said. “This really has become the hub of the school.”