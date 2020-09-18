Indigo Girls go virtual for CHP fundraiser

With a performance by Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray, who make up the Grammy-winning duo Indigo Girls, Community Helping Place's annual Gold Party, which serves as a primary fundraiser for the local non-profit, should still be a massive hit, even in an all virtual setting.

While these uncertain times have some going to the doctor and others going to the mountains, Community Helping Place is gearing up for a virtual version of its annual Gold Party in order to generate…