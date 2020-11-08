GOP candidates sweep the local vote

Body

Republican candidates overwhelmingly took the night in Lumpkin County on Tuesday as a large majority of local voters cast their ballots across the board for the GOP contenders.

President Donald Trump won 83 percent of the local vote over Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with the Republican incumbent receiving 10,140 ballots cast in his name and the former Vice President receiving 1,881.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.5 percent of the ballots with a count of 194 votes.

Local voters also strongly approved of U.S. Senator David Perdue over challenger Jon Ossoff, as the incumbent received 82 percent of the vote.

On a more local level State Senator Steve Gooch came away with 85 percent of the Lumpkin County vote over Democratic candidate June Krise.

Republican Andrew Clyde saw a similar result as he topped Democratic candidate Devin Pandy by the same percentage in the race for US House District 9.

Republican candidate Will Wade also outperformed Sharon Ravert by 85 percent in the contest for State House District 9.

The crowded special election race for Kelly Loeffler’s US Senate seat was more complicated as Doug Collins led the field locally with 49 percent of the vote while Loeffler followed with 30 percent.

Though Democratic candidate Rapheal Warnock performed well across the state, he came in a distant third in Lumpkin County with 10 percent of the vote.

Early projections have Loeffler and Warnock headed to a January run-off.

The race for Public Service Commission District 4 saw Republican candidate Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. take an easy 82 percent of the vote over Daniel Blackman.

And the winning percentage was nearly identical for Jason Shaw over Robert G. Bryant in the contest for Public Service Commission District 1.

For further updates on voting in Lumpkin County and across the state check back in at www.thedahloneganugget.com.