THE FEBRUARY 26 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Downtown hotel construction progressing
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/news/downtown-hotel-construction-progressing

• County commissioners aim to defend seats in election
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/local/county-commissioners-aim-defend-seats-election

• Dr. John Raber left lasting local legacy
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/local/dr-john-raber-left-lasting-local-legacy


SPORTS
• Middle school boys down rival Dawson in season opener
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/sports/middle-school-boys-down-rival-dawson-season-opener

• Middle School girls dominate Dawson in season opener
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/sports/middle-school-girls-soccer-dominates-dawson-season-opener

• Lumpkin tennis teams begin season
https://www.thedahloneganugget.com/sports/lumpkin-tennis-teams-begin-season


