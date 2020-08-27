COVID case count sees sizable surge

Body

COVID numbers are continuing to jump in Lumpkin County. And David Palmer, of the Georgia Department of Public Health, is stressing the need for everyone to stringently follow safety precautions.

“We are experiencing community spread,” he told The Nugget on Dave Palmer.

As of Monday, the case count stood at 559, an increase of 142 cases from the same time last week.

The death toll also increased by three for the second week in a row as well as the DHP reports that a total of 12 Lumpkin County residents have died from COVID related causes.

This week a 59-year-old woman, a 67-year old man and an 81-year-old woman reportedly died from complications related to the disease. All were listed as having preexisting medical conditions.

Hospitalizations haven’t jumped as precipitously as the count moved to 70 cases, up from 62 last week.

Palmer said that not every county is seeing the same surge as Lumpkin.

“The statewide number of cases are trending down, while some counties are experiencing an increase in cases,” he said. “As students return to schools and college campuses population changes in the county, this could have some impact on the numbers of cases.”

At last week’s county meeting Dr. David Miller noted the trickiness of the disease to his fellow commissioners.

“Even if I take a test today, I could have a week, seven-day incubation period, so I don’t know if I’m positive,” he said. “If I take a test today and I come up negative, I could be positive, so it’s very tricky, these numbers are very fluid.”

Palmer said as the spike continues it’s vital for local residents to double down on following safety measures.

“It is extremely important for everyone to follow the three W's to help reduce the spread of the illness,” he said. “Wear a mask.Wash your hands. And watch your distance. Stay six feet apart.”

Free testing is available to anyone at the Lumpkin County Health Department on Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

A free test is also available on Thursday in Hall County at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex and on Friday at the Towns County Health Department between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Testing is available on Saturday, August 1, at the Habersham Health Department and at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex in Hall County between 8:30 a.m. to noon. Those wanting to be tested can call to make an appointment with their local health department.