COVID-19 case count increases

The reported number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Lumpkin County has increased to 83, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

That number was the last available total before The Nugget press-time and has jumped from the 76 cases reported this time last week.

However, cases which required hospitalization only increased by three, from 14 to 17 throughout the week. The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported one Lumpkin County COVID-19 related death.

Testing continues to be available from District 2 Public Health and scheduled through the local Health Department. (706-867-2727) Testing is also available at Dawson County’s Rock Creek Park, between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This site is open to everyone, and residency in Dawson County is not required.