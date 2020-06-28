Community Helping Place tomato supper is changing lives

It won’t look exactly like this—instead of taking temperatures and handing out prescriptions and advice, Community Helping Place Free Clinic workers and volunteers will be distributing BLTs, chips and and a homemade dessert during this year’s drive-thru Tomato Sandwich Supper fundraiser Thursday, July 16.

The Community Helping Place Free Clinic has helped improve and save a lot of lives over the past 13 years. And it’s been able to do so because of the community’s support. Much of that support comes…