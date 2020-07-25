Camps look ahead after silent summer

-
With summer camps cancelled, it's been a strange summer for David Weber and the rest of his Camp Wahsega year-round staff. While camps may be closed, some members of the staff, like Weber, live on-site, making the experience seem even more isolated.
It’s been a long, lonely summer for David Weber.
Normally, Weber would be in the middle of a potentially 16-hour work day as Center Director at Camp Wahsega, which would be bubbling with kids.
“The…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.