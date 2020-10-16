Camp Wahsega hosts homeschool programs

Body

For students who live in the area, homeschool doesn’t have to mean staying home to learn.

The staff at Dahlonega’s Wahsega 4-H Center is welcoming children in all grades for the next couple of months to visit and check out many of their outdoor learning activities.

The camp, which usually hosts hundreds of children per week during the school year and during summer camp has seen a decrease in traffic due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused school groups to cancel their usual field trips.

“We want everyone to know that we are open,” said Center Director David Weber. “Just because big groups can't come here during the pandemic that doesn't mean that kids don't still love this stuff.”

Weber said that since people still want to do educational activities, they are adapting to the pandemic situation, having increased cleaning and sanitizing practices to keep visitors safe.

The camp, which is located next to the Army Rangers Camp Frank D. Merrill has planned programs for students who are homeschooled.

“These programs are just getting started,” Weber said. “We have our scheduled classes planned out but families can also ask us about adapting a program.”

Adam Rolwes—the Environmental Education Programs Coordinator, said they have planned a wide variety of outdoor classes to give kids an environmental educational experience.

Popular classes include Stream Ecology, in which participants find living organisms in the stream.

“We use a microscope, find macro-invertebrates such as dragonfly larvae, stoneflies, and crayfish, and determine the health of the ecosystem,” Weber pointed out.

Rolwes said the Pioneer Life class is also a favorite of children and parents.

In this class they learn about fire-making, cornbread cooking over the fire, candle-making, pioneer tools, and even gold panning.

“It's fun for the kids to learn what real life was like in the past,” Rolwes said.

Students can also get up close with reptiles in the Herpetology class, which includes an alligator, five snakes and four turtles.

The Survival class teaches kids about building a structure and also hiking trails.

There are classes on Wildlife and Forest Ecology.

“The programs are very customizable,” Rolwes said. “If a group asks, we can design a program that fits their needs [with a minimum of four people]."

Rolwes said he hopes students enjoy their new experiences at the camp.

“We hope to spark their interest,” he said. “We are starting the fire and we hope that they keep that fire going.”

He said the staff hopes kids discover that “A-ha moment.”

“We want them to gain a deeper understanding of our natural world and remember how they can protect it,” Rolwes added.

The homeschool programs are typically daytime only, but staying overnight in the cabins (built in the 1930s) are an option, Weber said.

Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays in October and November. Families can sign up by calling 706-864-2050 or emailing amr639@uga.edu. There is a cost of $10 per person and classes are intended for ages 4-12.

Folks can find out information about the programs on the website, www.wahsega4h.org