BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Dahlonega man dies in officer-involved shooting

Body

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating an officer-involved shooting that lead to the death of a Dahlonega man on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Paul Cheek, 55, was shot and killed after he reportedly attempted to attack a Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to a domestic disturbance report at the man’s Black Mountain Road residence, according to a release from the GBI.

The deputy had arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call from Cheeks’ wife.

“A responding Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Paul Cheek in the front yard of the residence, at which time Cheek pulled out a knife,” stated the release. “During the confrontation, Cheek was shot by the deputy one time.”

The deputy was unharmed. Cheek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said he contacted both the GBI and District Attorney’s Office upon receiving word of the shooting.

Later in the evening Jarrard released an emotional video on Facebook relaying the basics of the incident.

“I’m familiar with a lot of people that’s involved in this situation,” he said. “The officer, naturally, I’ve known him all his life. And the other people involved in the incident, I’m well familiar with that family. My prayers go out to all individuals involved.”

Officials from the GBI said they will turn the case over to the District Attorney for review once the investigation is complete.

Check back into www.thedahloneganugget.com for further details on this story.