BREAKING NEWS: GBI investigating officer involved shooting

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are in route to the scene of an officer involved shooting in Lumpkin County, according to officials.

There has been no official word on whether any injury or death has occurred at the site of a reported domestic disturbance at a Black Mountain Road residence on Wednesday afternoon.

However the Lumpkin County Sheriffs Office has reported that all deputies are safe following the incident.

