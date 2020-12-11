BREAKING NEWS: All clear after threats at middle school lead to lockdown

Body

Lumpkin County Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning when a student threatened a classmate with a knife, according to LCSO officials.

Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said no one was injured in the incident and the school is now operating normally. “The situation is under control,” said Jarrard. “We now have investigators at the school looking into it, along with our school resource officer.”

The accused student has been detained as, just before noon, the LCSO was waiting on an officer from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to respond to the case.

"The school system has counselors on hand to speak with the children that witnessed the incident," said Jarrard. “I would like to say that the school system did a good job with their procedures handling this.”