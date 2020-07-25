Board of Education fends off furloughs amid budget cuts

Shannon Christian presents the tentative budget for 2021 at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 13. The budget will be up for public review at two meetings, today at 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 30 at 12 p.m.

Despite $2.4 million in cuts to the budget from the state government, Lumpkin County Schools tentative 2021 budget, which was approved by the Board of Education on Monday, July 13, does not call for…