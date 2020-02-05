Bear on the Square Festival accepting applications

Body

Applications for artists and food vendors to participate in the 24th annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival are currently being accepted.

The applications, as well as details on the application process, are available under Festival Information at bearonthesquare.org.

Bear on the Square is a celebration of Appalachian culture that features nationally recognized bluegrass and old-time musicians, an artist marketplace, storytelling, workshops, dancing and more.

This year’s festival is April 18-19 in downtown Dahlonega.

The schedule of musicians performing in the MainStage tent this year is also available at the website.

“Bear on the Square’s juried artist marketplace is known for featuring some of the best artists and craftspeople in the region,” said Glenda Pender, Festival Co-founder and President. “Our marketplace is not only recognized for its quality, but also the variety of crafts, from textiles to ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and more.”

The deadline for the juried Artist Marketplace is February 1; the food vendor application is due by February 19.