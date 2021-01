Former Lumpkin County Coroner Jim Sheppard is sworn in as new Associate Magistrate Judge in Lumpkin County on Monday, January 11 in the Lumpkin County Magistrate Courtroom.

Following the naming of a new associate judge to the Lumpkin County Magistrate Court, former coroner Jim Sheppard, the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners debated the position and its salary at its…